Broncos corral Bison in prep volleyball

CENTRAL CITY – The Centennial Broncos hit the road for the second time this volleyball season and put up a dominating performance in a three set sweep of the Bison in Central City Tuesday night.

The Broncos improved to 3-2 with a 25-14, 25-11 and 25-13 victory over the winless Central City team.

Centennial showed great balance at the net as they hammered 29 team kills, 23 spread among four players.

Leading the way was sophomore Karley Naber who finished with seven kills on 13 of 17 swings. Cora Payne, another sophomore, was 12 of 14 with six kills while junior Cambria Saunders and freshman Averie Stuhr finished with five winners each.

Naber also led the team with three aces on 25 of 25 serves and Stuhr was the blocks leader with three.

On defense, freshman Catelynn Bargen was charted with nine digs. Junior Samara Ruether added seven. Senior Gracen Fehlhafer had six digs and led the way with 23 set assists.

Central City’s Marissa Crumrine had a game-high 12 kills and led the Bison at the net with a pair of blocks.

Centennial will be home for the first time this year when they host the Milford Eagles in Southern Nebraska Conference action tonight.