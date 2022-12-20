Broncos claim runner-up finish at Sutton Duals

SUTTON – The Centennial Broncos hit the mats Tuesday afternoon in Sutton for the Mustangs’ annual duals invite. Centennial dropped its first match of the day by two points against Thayer Central but capped the event with four consecutive wins against Wood River, Sutton, Freeman and Scotus Central Catholic.

The Broncos’ 4-1 performance was good enough for a runner-up finish behind the Titans, who went a perfect 5-0.

Thayer Central 42, Centennial 40

The Broncos’ opening dual came down to the final match, which went to the Titans’ Avery Drohman over Trayton Stewart via pin at 120 pounds.

Centennial won six matches on the mats and added a seventh via forfeit at 106. Garrison Schernikau opened the day with a 10-0 major decision over Carson McLaughlin at 132, while Cael Payne (138) earned victory via fall at 4:44 and Jarrett Dodson (152) notched a pin in 1:33.

Breckin Schoepf picked up a win via pin in 2:46 at 160 pounds, Elijah Utter (195) won by fall at 5:07 and Paul Fehlhafer pinned James Bonar in 1:32 at 285.

Centennial 46, Wood River 36

Payne opened the dual with a 12-4 major decision, while Dodson claimed a pin in 2:46 and Schoepf capped his match with a pin in just 42 seconds to give the Broncos an early lead.

Cyrus Songster added a third-period pin at 170, Utter picked up his second win of the day via fall in a shade over 5:30 and Austin Patchin pinned his Eagle opponent in 2:20.

Schernikau fell behind early in the first period but quickly flipped the script and collected a pin in 1:58, while Felhafer picked up a win via forfeit to provide the final margin for Centennial in a 10-point win. Four of Wood River’s six wins came via forfeit.

Centennial 57, Sutton 9

Five of the seven matches to hit the mat went in the Broncos’ favor as Centennial routed the host Mustangs. Songster needed just 31 seconds to notch a pin, while Kasten Ruether and Stewart also pinned their opponents.

Schernikau moved to 3-0 on the day with a 9-6 decision over Landon Scheidemann, while the rest of the Broncos’ points came in open-class forfeits.

Centennial 54, Freeman 15

Only two matches between the Broncos and Falcons went to the mats, and both went to Freeman as all 54 Centennial points came by way of a forfeit.

Centennial 48, Scotus Central Catholic 27

Payne, Schernikau, Dodson and Schoepf all entered the day undefeated for Centennial; Payne finished 3-2 on Tuesday and saw his season record move to 8-2, but the other three wrestlers remained unblemished at 10-0 after capping 5-0 days with wins over the Shamrocks.

Schoepf won via pin in a minute flat, Schernikau won via fall in 2:34 and Dodson needed just 56 seconds to end his match with a pin.

Songster pinned his Scotus opponent in 31 seconds and Ruether needed just 20 seconds to pick up a win via fall, while Stewart tallied a pin in 3:35.

Centennial won six of nine matches to hit the mats, and the Broncos rounded out their scoring with a pair of victories via forfeit.