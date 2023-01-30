Bronco boys topple Thayer Central 55-48

HEBRON – The Centennial Broncos took an early 14-11 lead over Thayer Central after eight minutes Friday night and pushed their cushion to 27-19 at halftime. The Titans cut the margin in half with a 14-10 run in the third quarter before Centennial closed the game on an 18-15 run to pull out a 55-48 win.

Centennial knocked down 14 of 31 shots from the floor and made 5 of 11 3-pointers. They also hit on 22 of 34 foul shots.

Sam Ehlers led the Broncos with 18 points, while Alex Hirschfeld added 10. Ryan Richters and Lane Zimmer tallied nine points apiece, Devin Slawnyk notched seven and Shawn Rathjen finished with two.

Slawnyk grabbed six rebounds, while Hirschfeld and Ehlers both dished out three assists. Hirschfeld also blocked a pair of shots.

Sam Souerdyke poured in 31 points to lead all scorers, but he got no help from his teammates. Will Heitmann added 13 and Grant Weidel tallied four as only three players scored for Thayer Central.