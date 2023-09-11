CAVE RESCUE: Rescue teams on Sunday in Turkey successfully carried American researcher Mark Dickey up from a depth of 3,410 feet to the 2,297-foot mark where he will rest before they continue the taxing journey to the surface. Dickey fell ill on Sept. 2.

HEAT WAVE: A historic heat wave continues to stifle Phoenix, Arizona, but the end may be in sight. The high temperature Sunday in Phoenix was expected to hit 111 degrees Fahrenheit, but an excessive heat warning was expected to expire at 8 p.m. Sunday, and meteorologists were forecasting a high of 106 on Monday.

UKRAINE WAR: Two foreign aid workers were reportedly killed in eastern Ukraine on Sunday as Russian shelling hit a van carrying a team of four working with a Ukrainian nongovernmental organization, while dozens of Russian drones targeted Kyiv and wounded at least one civilian. The four volunteers were from the Road to Relief group, which helps evacuate wounded people from front-line areas.

SRI LANKA: Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe said Sunday he will appoint a committee to investigate allegations made in a British television report that the South Asian country's security was complicit in a series of 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed 269 people.

CAIRO: A drone attack Sunday on an open market south of Sudan's capital, Khartoum, killed at least 43 people, activists and a medical group said, as the military and a powerful rival paramilitary group battle for control of the country. More than 55 others were wounded.

SPY SUSPECT: A 25-year-old male foreign student was charged in court on Sunday with espionage and intelligence operations against Norway, according to the country's domestic security agency.