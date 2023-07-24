HOUSE FIRE: An early morning house fire Saturday in San Antonio killed three people and injured three others, the city's fire chief said. One woman died at the scene and two others — an adult and a child — later died at a hospital. The three people hospitalized were listed in critical condition, said San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood.

CAMBODIA: The ruling party of Cambodia's longtime Prime Minister Hun Sen claimed a landslide victory in Sunday's general election, an outcome that was virtually assured thanks to the suppression and intimidation of the opposition in a vote critics said made a farce of democracy.

BANGKOK: Hundreds of people gathered Sunday in the Thai capital of Bangkok to demand that conservative senators stop blocking the naming of a prime minister belonging to a winning coalition formed from May's general election, a stance that risks a potentially destabilizing political deadlock. The surprise election winner, the Move Forward Party, failed in two efforts to have its leader Pita Limjaroenrat confirmed as the next prime minister.

WILDFIRES: Firefighters struggled through the night to contain 82 wildfires across Greece, 64 of which started Sunday, the hottest day of the summer so far. Their efforts were without the help of firefighting planes and helicopters, which do not operate at night. The most serious fire was on the island of Rhodes, where some 19,000 people had been evacuated.

CHINA: Floods caused by heavy rain hit eastern China, leaving at least five dead and three missing while over 1,500 people were evacuated, state media reported on Sunday. China National Radio said the massive floods swept through a village in the Fuyang district of the city of Hangzhou, engulfing many houses on Saturday afternoon.

ISLAMABAD: Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan killed at least 31 people and left dozens missing over the past three days, while in neighboring Pakistan 13 people died due to heavy rains and landslides, said Shafiullah Rahimi, the ruling Taliban's appointed spokesman for Afghanistan's State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management.