CHALLENGE: Israel's Supreme Court said Wednesday it will hear legal challenges to a divisive new law that weakens its power, putting the country's top justices in the position of defending their own independence and escalating a political crisis that has unleashed the country's biggest protests in history.

CYBERSECURITY: The Securities and Exchange Commission adopted rules Wednesday to require public companies to disclose within four days all cybersecurity breaches that could affect their bottom lines. Delays will be permitted if immediate disclosure poses serious national security or public safety risks.

AIR SAFETY: The Federal Aviation Administration, which was heavily criticized for the way it approved the Boeing 737 Max before two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019, said Wednesday it is more clearly explaining the kind of safety information that must be disclosed for certification of new, large passenger planes.

TENSIONS: NATO said Wednesday it was stepping up surveillance of the Black Sea region as it condemned Russia's exit from a landmark deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, the same day a Russian fighter jet fired flares and struck another U.S. drone over Syrian airspace.

CAPITOL RIOT: Georgia high school student Bruno Joseph Cua, who stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted a police officer and sat in a Senate floor chair reserved for the vice president during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, was sentenced Wednesday to one year in prison.

NOMINEES: President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley to lead the Social Security Administration. The White House also nominated Gen. David W. Allvin to serve as the Air Force's next top general.