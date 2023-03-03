When I was growing up I would always ask the question why is the World Series different from the rest of the regular season?

I didn’t want an answer like, well it’s the playoffs or it’s the two best teams in the major leagues. Because it’s not always the two best teams that make it to the championship round in any sport.

It is the teams playing the best at the time.

Sure, most of the time the two best teams do end up playing in the championship, but there have been a fair amount of times that statement could be challenged.

The best answer I got to my question in regards to the World Series is one that has stuck in my head forever. “They throw the ball harder in the World Series so it’s more difficult to hit and the scores are always lower.”

I think the person who told me that figured he needed to dummy it down for an eight-year old to understand what he was talking about. Now that I am much older, I still haven’t been able to put any rhyme or reason to that answer.

Baseball has always been my favorite sport. I am, of course, a Yankees fan I think I have shared that a time or two.

I have already watched two or three spring season games, and I am looking forward to the World Baseball Classic, which gets started on March 7 and goes through the 21st. I am looking forward to another MLB season and hope my Yankees can add world championship No. 28 to the trophy case.

Speaking of the World Baseball Classic, the Dominican Republic is my choice to win it all. I don’t think I am going out on a limb picking them; their roster is loaded, as is their pitching staff. Puerto Rico, a team in the same bracket, could give them a run for their money, and the United States should win the C pool with Canada, Mexico and Colombia.

Now back to the 2023 MLB season.

Based on four categories, bats, starting rotation, bullpen and overall team strengths, it’s probably no surprise that the Yankees (32), Braves (31), Mets (26), Astros (21) and Padres (19) were the top five teams. Dodgers, Bluejays, Brewers all right there at 15 points.

So if the numbers come true, we will see a Braves vs. Yankees World Series. But we are all aware that the games are not played on paper, the two best teams don’t always make it to the World Series and there are just too many intangibles during an almost a seven-month season that will throw the numbers off, open the door for other teams and who knows who the last two teams standing will be?

State Basketball

As of Friday afternoon there was only one area girl’s team still in the hunt and that was the York Dukes.

All season long it has been the Elkhorn North Wolves on a collision course with Omaha Skutt to decide the Class B State championship. York and Sidney are the only other two Class B teams left that could rewrite the history book and throw those predictions way off course.

Either way, if York or Sidney should happen to pull the upset it might be the biggest one for either team in Nebraska girl’s high school basketball.

The boys get started next Wednesday and York is the only area boy’s teams to still be wearing their basketball shoes. They will face the Scottsbluff Bearcats in the 7:45 game next Thursday at Pinnacle.

Have a great weekend, and if you are traveling, just be safe and be careful.