SEWARD -- Kurth Brashear, local Seward Rotarian, was the recent program at the Seward Rotary Club noon meeting on the topic of “Nebraska’s Highway-The Road of the Good Life!” Kurth was the program chair for the day and introduced himself and his program.

HIS INTEREST

He has always been interested in Nebraska Highways, as he annually traveled 2,500 miles for 18 years to Grandparents home in Western Nebraska, he has always loved and had an interest in maps and he is a passionate defender of “all things Nebraska”-plus he is of good German stubbornness!

NEBRASKA HIGHWAYS

According to Brashear, the foundation for Nebraska’s Modern Highway system begins in the 1910’s, when three “national’ highways crossed the state-the Lincoln Highway (Modern US 30), the Meriden Highway (Modern US 81) and the Omaha-Lincoln-Denver (Modern US 6 and US 34). The first car sighting in Nebraska was in 1902 in Lincoln and by 1919, there were 211.750 registered cars. In 1923, Seward County had the 16th most cars registered in the state and was assigned its “16th “designation.

Brashear stated that in 1925 Nebraska had 5,330 miles of highway, 4,477 of which were dirt surfaces. Only 127 miles were paved, while 72 were graveled. He noted that with this basis, the foundation for today’s highway system was in place!

Commenting on Nebraska’s Highways, he shared that today Nebraska has 9,942 miles of highway (40 miles are still gravel), and most of the highways are less than 200 miles in distance-with only six that traverse the state from East to West today. They are Interstate 80, Highway 92, Highway 6, Highway 30, Highway 20 and Highway 34.

He asked the question… -”So, which is Nebraska’s Highway?” He said that ask any Nebraskan who has traveled the state knows, there is a tremendous diversity in landscape as you move from East to West, and only one highway provides the traveler exposure to this variety of landscapes, as well as large cities, county seats and small towns, past acreages, farms and ranches - The Nebraska Highway, is also the best known Highway-it is Nebraska 2!

“Nebraska’s Highway 2 is one of America’s ten most beautiful highways. This road will take you tone of the last unexplored frontiers, where vast treasures can be discovered.” Charles Kuralt.

Nebraska’s Highway 2 today has two discontinued segments, western and eastern. The western segment begins at the South Dakota border state line northwest of Crawford until it reaches I-80 on the east side of Grand Island. The Eastern segment now incorporates the “South Beltway” in Lincoln, beginning at US 77 and ending at the Missouri River in Nebraska City. From the arid Badlands, Highway 2 passes through the Pine Ridge, Sand Hills, Plains, and Rolling Hills before reaching the Missouri River.

The majority of the western segment was designated in February of 2021 as the Sand hill’s Journey National Scenic Byway-one of two scenic byways in Nebraska and of 184 in the nation. A national scenic byway is a road recognized by the United States Department of Transportation for one or more of six “intrinsic qualities,” archeological, cultural, historic, natural, recreational and scenic. Highway 2 was recognized for the “Natural” intrinsic quality.

Notables about and points along Highway 2 include Toadstool Park, Fort Robinson, Pine Ridge, Carhenge, Antioch-ghost town, Hyannis-“The Richest Town in the US,” Nebraska’s National Forest, Broken Bow, The Nebraska State Fair, Oregon Trail remnants, Arbor Lodge, Missouri River Basis, Lewis and Clark Visitor’s Center. The Highway 2 passes through 15 of the 93 Nebraska Counties, staring in Sioux and ending in Otoe. It intersects with seven of Nebraska’s river basins and drives by 40+ Nebraska Historical Roadside Markers. Portions of it have been named to honor Henry Fonda, Jerome and Betty Werner and J. Sterling Morton.

The Proposal

“It is time to make Highway 2 whole again,” commented Brashear. “Doing so would restore the Highway to its continuous status. It would make Highway 2 in Nebraska the only one over 500 miles and would pass through 17 of the 93 counties-adding York and Seward. It would pass through 11 county seats and the State Capital. It would make Highway 2 the 7th longest highway in the US and would make be the only Nebraska Highway that intersects with every other state and federal highway that connects Nebraska with other states.”

The Department of Transportation of Nebraska can make Highway 2 continuous with four changes: east from Grand Island, continue concurrently with US 34 through Aurora, York and Seward. At US 34/Matzke Highway intersection, reclaim its historic corridor and continue south to I-80 Milford interchange. East from Milford, continue concurrently with I-80 to US 77 Interchange and then go south of i-80, continue concurrently to current Nebraska 2/South Beltway.

“Let’s Drive Highway 2” would become a theme, as by running concurrently with I-80-the only state highway to do so, it would give greater awareness, likely drive more traffic to the Highway itself and promote area landmarks,” he shared.

“This would be great for Seward,” said Brashear, “ as it would return Matzke Highway-which was once part of Highway 2 and 15, back to the state highway system, which would likely remove the repair and maintenance from the county. It would also give Seward another exit on I-80 at the Milford Interchange because it would be the next community on Highway 2 and raise the town’s profile.”

Regardless of the outcome of the proposal, he encouraged all the Rotary members to drive and enjoy Highway 2, as he and his wife and family have done for years. Questions and answers followed. To contact Kurth Brashear for more information email him at kbrashear@remboltlawfirm.com.