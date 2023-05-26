BRADSHAW — The 2023 Bradshaw Alumni Banquet will be held on Sunday, May 28 at the Bradshaw Community Center. Honored classes will include 1998, 1993, 1983, 1973, 1963, 1953, 1948 and all before. Doors open and a social hour (BYOB) will be held from 5 – 6 p.m. (ice and cups will be provided). A dinner of roast beef and fried chicken with sides will be catered by JW's Catering of York and will start at 6 p.m.