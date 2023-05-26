BRADSHAW — The 2023 Bradshaw Alumni Banquet will be held on Sunday, May 28 at the Bradshaw Community Center. Honored classes will include 1998, 1993, 1983, 1973, 1963, 1953, 1948 and all before. Doors open and a social hour (BYOB) will be held from 5 – 6 p.m. (ice and cups will be provided). A dinner of roast beef and fried chicken with sides will be catered by JW's Catering of York and will start at 6 p.m.
Bradshaw Alumni Banquet
Related to this story
Most Popular
York customers, including the News-Times office, were affected.
At the end of an emotional and raucous day, 33 senators voted to shut off a filibuster and send the bill (LB754) to Gov. Jim Pillen for his signature.
A visitor at Yellowstone National Park disturbed a bison calf that was struggling in the Lamar River, resulting in the decision by park ranger…
Mercedes American Horse was located and is safe, according to the York Police Department.
York shot a combined 593 at Monument Shadows in Gering, including a 298 on Wednesday, to win by 8 strokes.