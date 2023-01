SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Connor Boehr* of York is one of 471 students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year at Morningside University.

The Dean's List recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a "C-." Students that achieved a 4.0-grade point average are denoted with an asterisk (*).