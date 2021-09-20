Bobcats put Tri-County out of its misery quick

DEWITT – For the second week in a row, Exeter-Milligan/Friend sophomore Breckan Schluter put up video game like numbers in the Bobcats’ 64-8 win at Tri-County.

Schluter, who ran for 318 yards last week against Shelby, added 258 yards Friday night in Dewitt with five touchdowns. The last two weeks he has run the ball 66 times for 576 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The sophomore scored on runs of 4,17,15, 57 and 29 yards.

The Bobcats (4-0) took a 40-8 lead to the break and outscored the Trojans 24-0 in the second half. EMF led 16-0 at the end of the first 12-minutes.

Along with Schluter’s scoring explosion Chase Svehla caught a 15-yard pass from Christian Weber. Weber added a 6 yard run; Kole Svec hauled in Weber’s second scoring toss that covered 3 yards; Jb Drake went in from a yard out to cap the scoring.

The Bobcats ran the ball 54 times for 355 yards and added 62 passing for a total offense of 417 yards. T-C was charted with 63 rushing and 96 passing for 159 yards.

Weber was 5 of 7 passing for 54 yards and one TD. Svehla had three receptions for 28 yards and Svec had two catches for 25 yards.