Bobcats double up Sandy Creek 36-18 in Friday night gridiron action

MILLIGAN – A Breckan Schluter touchdown run with 6:04 to play in the first quarter gave the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats a lead they would never relinquish.

EMF (2-1) led 22-12 at the half and used a 14-6 second half scoring advantage to pull away for the 36-18 win.

Schluter led the Bobcat offense with 164 yards rushing on 28 carries and three touchdowns. He added a 30-yard run in the third quarter and a third score on a 29-yard run to cap the scoring.

EMF finished with 225 yards on the ground and 45 through the air for total offense of 270 yards while the SC Cougars had 195 yards with 154 through the air.

SC quarterback Ethan Shaw completed 12 of 33 passes and tossed scoring touchdowns to Drake Lally covering 24 yards and 14 yards. The other Cougar score was a Shaw run covering three yards.

Bobcat quarterback Aidan Vavra was 4 of 5 for 45 yards and one touchdown pass that covered 20 yards to Chase Svehla in the second quarter. The other EMF score was a Draven Payne run of 3 yards. Svehla had all four receptions for the Bobcats.

On defense the Bobcats were led by Schluter with five stops plus he had one interception. Jacob Weber and Spencer Eberspacher both finished up with 3.5 tackles.

Exeter-Milligan/Friend (2-1) hits the road for the second time this season when they travel to Freeman on Friday night.

Sandy Creek (1-2) 6 6 0 6-18

Exeter-Milligan/Friend (2-1) 8 14 8 6-36