YORK – The York boys finally found some separation after a 1- or 2-point game in Friday’s home B-6 subdistrict final, leading by three scores, 47-40, on what appeared to all the world to be a back breaker three by Duke senior Barrett Olson with 4:16 to play.

But wait. Not so fast.

The battling Bluejays remained calm as York burned clock until calling time-out with 1:47 left leading now by just three, 47-44.

Then the worm turned when the first shot of not one, but two York one-and-one chances clanked. The Bluejays canned a clutch 2-pointer, 47-46, then took possession of the ball under their own basket with 45.1 left.

The drama came down to a long three off the mark inside the final 10 seconds by Seward sharpshooter Drew Covalt, who canned two from long range during the game.

To the Bluejays great good luck, A.J. Frazey, a 6-4 senior, pulled down the rebound and banked it in.

Coach Scott Lamberty called for time with 5.5 ticks remaining, but his Dukes could not convert.

The evening began York’s way when senior Ryan Seevers, whose 18 points led all scorers, converted a driving attack for two, drew a foul and added the ‘and-one’ to put the Dukes up 5-2.

The Bluejays battled back, however, and it took a two from Garrett Ivey to forge a 7-all deadlock at 4:40 of the first.

The opening eight minutes ended with the Dukes up four, 18-14.

Near the 6-minute mark of quarter number two the Jays collected a bunny and took the lead 21-20. What ensued then was an exchange of leada until Seward edged out by two, 24-22, on a triple from Tresten Hass.

York was up at halftime again, but only by a point at 27-26.

The board was either tied or within three until a Huston two at 2:37 of the third put the Dukes up four, 37-33 and motivated Seward coach Trevor Menke to stab a fist in the air and call time.

Returning to the court, Huston scored again with a nifty assist from Seevers, 39-33, and all seemed right in Duke Nation.

Through that stretch a number of good looking threes that would have come in handy later refused to fall for the Dukes and the final period began 40-36 York.

Then came the aforementioned trauma at the end.

The win assures the Bluejays of a district final where a state berth will be on the line. The Dukes, by virtue of their accumulated season points in Class B, will get a district championship shot, too, and may even host.

Ivey and Olson scored six each for York and Austin Phinney added two. Finn Hochstein, Frazey and Covalt netted 12, 10 and 10 for Seward.

The Bluejays had 14 2-pointers, a half-dozen threes and shot 2-4 at the line. York answered with 18 twos, just the one Olson 3-pointer and 8-15 free throws.