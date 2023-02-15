LINCOLN — Any Nebraska school that discriminates against a student should be barred from receiving public funds.

That’s the premise of Legislative Bill 487, introduced by State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha. The bill would prohibit public funds from going to Nebraska schools that discriminate on the basis of “race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, citizen status, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or special education status.”

At a hearing before the Legislature’s Education Committee on Tuesday, Hunt said she hopes LB 487 will ultimately be added into a separate bill, LB 753, introduced by committee member Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area. LB 753 would create income tax credits for donations to organizations that provide scholarships to attend private and parochial schools.

That bill has already advanced out of the Revenue Committee for consideration by the full Legislature.

Linehan has tried for several years to pass similar bills with no success. Hunt has attempted to amend those previous bills with language similar to LB 487, also without success. Hunt also has proposed the language as an amendment to LB 753.

Linehan has argued that LB 753 will help give Nebraska students the freedom to seek different education options that may better suit their needs. However, critics argue that private and parochial schools aren’t under the same oversight as public schools, and are free to discriminate against students based on their beliefs.

“Supporters of these bills say that they’re motivated by helping under-privileged students and students with special needs,” Hunt said. “This is a lot of feel-good, do-good spin on what these proposals really do.”

The Nebraska State Education Association, ACLU of Nebraska, LGBTQ+ rights nonprofit OutNebraska and public schools nonprofit Stand For Schools all spoke in support of LB 487, largely arguing that it would help ensure no schools in Nebraska are discriminatory.

“If we value all children, we should honor all children with this legislation,” said Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of OutNebraska.

The three people who spoke against the bill mostly took issue with the groups included under the discrimination protections. Two of the three specifically objected to the inclusion of “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.” Opponent Bill Forbes said the terms were evidence of a “woke social experiment” intent on sexualizing children.

Linehan and Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, another committee member, noted that there have been instances of public schools discriminating against students based on their disabilities or other factors, and expressed concerns that LB 487 could threaten public school funds.

Hunt later argued that although no school in Nebraska should be allowed to discriminate, there is a difference between a public school denying admission to a special needs student based on a lack of resources and a private school discriminating against a student based on the school’s moral code.

“There’s a difference between a problem with capacity and hate in your heart that you’re putting on these kids,” Hunt said.

Linehan repeatedly asked Hunt and several supporters how they defined public funds. Though Hunt and other speakers did not provide a clear definition, Hunt said she believed the funding outlined in LB 753 would count as public funds. That bill sets a $25 million cap for the first year of tax credits.

Linehan noted that several court cases across the U.S. have supported her position that the dollars would not count as public funds. Hunt acknowledged that she and Linehan would likely continue debating this subject, as they have before.

Wayne asked how LB 487 would be enforced. The two-page bill does not list any penalties for violations.

“I’m supportive of the bill. I’m just trying to figure out how to do it,” Wayne said.

The answers to Wayne’s question varied. Hunt suggested following the enforcement measures under LB 753. ACLU of Nebraska representative Jane Seu suggested letting the courts decide the penalties, while NSEA representative Isau Metes noted that the State Department of Education’s process for accreditation could play a role.