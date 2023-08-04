UCLA and USC will have West Coast company when they arrive in the Big Ten.

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors met Friday to approve and add to the league Oregon and Washington, which are fleeing from a crumbling Pac-12.

That means the Big Ten is moving from 14 teams in 2023 to 18 in 2024, with the Ducks and Huskies joining UCLA and USC as far-west members of a coast-to-coast league.

“We look forward to building long-lasting relationships with the universities, administrators and staff, student-athletes, coaches and fans,” Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti said in a statement as the league made the official announcement around 5 p.m., after Oregon and Washington applied for membership.

“Accepting membership into the Big Ten Conference is a transformational opportunity for the University of Oregon to change the short and long-term trajectory of our university and athletics department,” UO Athletic Director Rob Mullens said in a statement. “The stability and exposure of joining the Big Ten is of great benefit to the University of Oregon, and we are grateful to the Big Ten presidents and chancellors for accepting our application to join the conference.

Yahoo Sports reported that the league “re-engaged” the two schools Friday morning and Oregon’s officials told the Pac-12 it intended to apply for membership. ESPN reported that Oregon and Washington will join in 2024 alongside UCLA and USC. The “flex protect plus” scheduling model, ESPN, will be modified without sacrificing protected games, although it’s clear some current league teams will draw the new duo in 2024 and 2025.

The stunning move – suggested and shot down last year — follows two weeks of full tumult for the Pac-12, which already lost Colorado to the Big 12 and could lose, according to multiple national reports, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah have applied for membership in the same league. The Pac-12 has been in the middle of negotiating its new TV deal, and the best option on the table, according to national reports, has been a short-term contract with Apple’s streaming service.

The Big Ten, meanwhile, rolls out its new TV deal this year featuring games on FOX, CBS and NBC.

Dominoes tipping toward the destruction of the Pac-12 began last summer, when the Big Ten added UCLA and USC. Then-commissioner Kevin Warren openly advocated for the league to add more schools, but league leaders rebuffed the idea, as Oregon and Washington — or Stanford and California, for that matter — did not add value to the TV deal. They still may not add that value, and will have to accept, as Nebraska once did upon its arrival in 2011, less than a full league share of TV money.

But that partial share, Oregon president John Karl Scholz said at a UO board meeting, is bigger than a full share of the Pac-12’s deal with Apple.

Last week, Petitti gave a verbal shrug to the potentially adding teams.

“I’m not getting direction to do anything else other than that in terms of just what the conference looks like right now,” Petitti said.

It’s a new week, a new month — and potentially a new league as the Oregon trail heads back east — with Washington coming, too.