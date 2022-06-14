Benny Hanaphy will coach Duke boys soccer

YORK - Benny Hanaphy has been selected as the next head boys soccer coach at York High School. He will also serve as an English teacher at YHS.

“Coach Hanaphy will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the boys soccer program,” said Tyler Herman, YHS activities director. “He’s had success as a coach at both the high school and collegiate levels. I was impressed with his passion and knowledge of the game of soccer. Another area that sold us on Benny was the tremendous career he had as a soccer player. He’s had a lot of success as a player and understands what it takes to get our kids to that level. I look forward to watching him lead our boys soccer program.”

Hanaphy has been coaching soccer the past 11 years. In 2012, he served as the head boys soccer coach at York High School and finished with a 15-15 overall record. From 2011-2014 he was a graduate assistant coach at Concordia University and helped guide the Bulldogs to a GPAC championship and their first ever NAIA national tournament berth. From 2014-2016, Hanaphy was the assistant boys soccer coach at Lexington High School. His teams qualified for the state tournament twice and made the semifinals in 2015. Most recently, he was the head girls soccer coach at Grand Island Senior High.

In addition to his coaching accomplishments, Hanaphy brings an impressive resume as a player as well. He was an NAIA all-American and all-conference player at York College. He also served as a captain for his team for three years.

After his collegiate career, Hanaphy went on to play semi-pro soccer for several years. He played for Kilkenny City (Ireland), the Premier Development League, Kalamazoo Outrage and New Orleans Jesters. He also had professional tryouts with the Kansas City Wizards (now Sporting KC) and the Omaha Vipers.

“I am extremely honored and excited to be returning to the York boys soccer program after 11 years away,” said Hanaphy. “I feel that I have grown as a coach and teacher during that time and, hopefully, that added experience and knowledge will serve the team well as we push to get back to the state tournament.”