One quarterback recruiting door closed on Nebraska football to start the week.

Another quarterback recruiting door opened on Friday.

That's when 2024 Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin announced his decommitment from Missouri via social media.

"This decision wasn't easy or made lightly," Kaelin wrote in part. "So please respect my decision."

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound three-star who threw for 3,186 yards and 36 touchdowns last season is back on the market, and Nebraska is a logical contender.

The Huskers' new coach, Matt Rhule, had to wait for a final decision from five-star Dylan Raiola — who committed this week to Georgia — before fully pursuing alternate options. Raiola took longer than expected to announce for the Bulldogs, delaying Nebraska's ability to turn the page.

But Raiola's off the board, and the busy June official visit season has yet to begin.

Kaelin, who got the Nebraska scholarship offer from then-quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco nearly two years ago, can look at Michigan State, Minnesota and a dozen more schools if he likes. But NU will likely push hard on Kaelin and his top two receivers, Isaiah McMorris and Dae'vonn Hall, who plan to officially visit Nebraska at the end of June.

For two months, it appeared likely Nebraska would miss two years in a row on a blue-chip in-state QB.

Last cycle, Gretna's Zane Flores picked Oklahoma State after NU's previous offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple, virtually ignored Flores in favor of Springfield (Massachusetts) Central quarterback William "Pop" Watson, who promptly dropped the Huskers for Virginia Tech once Whipple was fired. Rhule attempted to engage Flores, who remained solid to the Cowboys, where he's now battling for the starting job.

The Huskers have yet to extend an offer to 2025 Omaha North quarterback Sebastian Circo, who has offers from Syracuse, Penn State and Miami, among others.