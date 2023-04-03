I don’t always remember dreams, but when I do, I typically remember the really poignant ones for a lifetime. That was the case, last week, when I woke up from a dream clear as the day is long. It was full color. It was a livestock man I was never able to meet, but have learned a lot about through the years. He was sitting in his living room and his wife was in the kitchen. He was very stressed and tired, but also calm under pressure. He had something to say. We were all drinking iced tea. The room had the hue of a very hot summer day. Everything was basked in the bright yellow sun and the main door was open to allow air to blow through the screen door. There were roses outside and a summer lawn, dry from not enough rain.

There was an ivory scroll above the couch with sentence after sentence rotating down. There were also two other farmers in the dream in another farm building and my imagination would move back and forth between that building and the farmhouse as the mind can do in dreams. Inside the other building, the two farmers were painting big, shiny green tractors red and big, shiny red tractors green. They were crawling all over the equipment and there was paint everywhere – on the tractors and covering themselves. It was a paint explosion from ceiling to floor.

My mind returned inside the house and my eyes rested on the farmer’s face, serene now. The words on the scroll came to a halt and he moved to get up from the couch. At this point, I jolted awake and looked at my bedroom clock. It was 1:17 a.m. I grabbed my notebook on the bed stand and wrote down the words he said in the dream:

“Before you’re gone, I want you to know. Life can harden hearts. That’s why we end up next to stones. Because, you know, hands, hearts and minds get worked over, inside and outside – to the bone. There are different ways this can happen. I have seen it all over the land. The biggest one is when we go through things others can’t understand, things like the entirety and heaviness of our very own lives. I should know, maybe you do too, about hearts that turn to stone before their ultimate time is due. It happens because life can all happen at once, and it just becomes far too much. We simply lose touch.

“So, before you’re gone, I want you to know. It’s never, ever too late. It’s not what we get out of this life. It’s the words and wisdom we leave behind that help other hearts not make the same mistakes. Yes, the heart can turn to stone too early, but be rest-assured of this, it’s never really stone. Sometimes it just needs to be nurtured back and feel the warmth of understanding and a connection that feels like home.”

I finished writing about five minutes later. I noticed the remnants of tears falling on the paper that had welled up in my sleep. I thought awhile about the entire dream, and it stayed with me all morning. I knew I had to share it because it was so clear and compelling. I also thought about those two faceless farmers and the symbolism of all that painting they were doing. Their desperate crawling all over that shiny equipment, not satisfied with what they had and perhaps trying to make it shinier than the other one’s tractor, or maybe both just completely drowning in what some call “iron disease.”

Whatever the reason, I believe I will remember that dream and those words I scratched down for a very, long time. I will remember because I am also certainly one that has wrestled with a heart that wants to turn to stone too early because of what life has presented and what I have presented to others in life. I just wanted to share with everyone else who may be able to relate too, before we don’t worry about any of the earthly “stuff” anymore and rest eternally by those headstones. Rest with hearts of flesh, not stone, and finally arriving at that eternal, loving home – forever.