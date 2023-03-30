Football has long been my favorite sport overall, but in the professional sports world, I’ve always enjoyed Major League Baseball the most. Don’t get me wrong, I love watching NFL games in the fall, but I like college football more; that isn’t the case with baseball. I like to watch college baseball when possible, but if I were forced to pick between one, it would be MLB every single time.

All of which is a long-winded way of saying that as of the time I sat down to write this week’s column on Thursday morning, baseball is officially back with all 30 teams scheduled to begin their seasons at some point during the day – and I couldn’t be happier about it.

I have talked at length in the past about my Atlanta Braves fandom, how I began following the team because they are my dad’s favorite club and both of our favorite player was first-ballot Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones.

There are a few new rule changes in effect for this season, most notably the introduction of a pitch clock and the ban of defensive shifts. I think a pitch clock can be good for the game, but I would make it five seconds longer. The average spring training game took 2:35, about 26 minutes shorter than spring training games last season.

I don’t mind shorter games, but I’m not quite sure they need to average a hair over two and a half hours. If you put five extra seconds on the pitch clock, it could still meaningfully shorten games without making them ever feel rushed.

The shift ban I’m less sold on. It’s not that I hate it per se, but I don’t really see the need to police how teams choose to line up their defenses. If they want to put four infielders between second and first base and leave nobody in the hole between second and third, let them. At some point, the onus should be placed on the hitters that if there’s a giant gap on the left side of the field, adjust your swing slightly and hit it where the defense isn’t. Even in the world of analytics like launch angles and exit velocities, situational hitting should still matter.

Outside of that, this season also brings about a more balanced schedule in which every team will play at least one series against each of the other 29 organizations, and there will be more interleague games at the expense of some games against division rivals. To that, I say fantastic. There’s no real reason for division opponents to play each other nearly 20 times in one season, and such a change helps mitigate both the advantage of playing in a weaker division – looking at you, AL and NL Central – and the disadvantage of playing in a more difficult division, such as the NL West or NL East (which featured a pair of 100-win teams and a third team that won the pennant, I might add).

Regardless of your thoughts on any of the changes for this season, however, I think we can all agree that the official return of baseball season is a beautiful thing, indeed.

Next week

Before wrapping up the column this week, I wanted to give a brief heads-up that Ken will be manning the sports desk alone next week as I will be taking one of my two weeks of furlough. I would have liked to have taken both weeks off during the summer, when we are at our least busy, but we had to take one week by the end of April and the other by the end of September so I figured next week would be the least problematic since most of our schools are off for Good Friday, anyway.

I wish each and every one of you a happy Easter, and I will hit the ground running when I return on April 10.