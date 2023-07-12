Fillmore County Sheriff's deputies and investigators with the FBI are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon in Geneva — marking the second time the bank has been robbed in 13 months.

The man — wearing a red and white ball cap, black long-sleeve sweatshirt and blue jeans — walked into Heartland Bank shortly before 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and handed the bank teller a note demanding money, Chief Fillmore County Deputy Mark McFarland said in a news release.

Bank employees turned over an undisclosed amount of money to the man, who did not display a weapon when carrying out the robbery, McFarland said in the news release.

The man, who is somewhere between 5-foot-8-inches and 6 feet tall and was described by deputies as stocky fled the bank and was last seen driving west on G Street in Geneva in a newer model black Chevrolet mid-sized SUV, McFarland said.

Authorities searched the area but didn't find the man, who is thought to have fled the area immediately after the robbery, McFarland said.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information regarding the robbery to call the FBI at 402-493-8688, email omaha@fbi.gov or call the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office at 402-759-4441.

Heartland Bank in Geneva was also robbed in June 2022, when a 30-year-old Lincoln man gave tellers a note demanding they give him money before making off with $17,088 cash.

The man, Michael McNeil, was sentenced last week to seven years in federal prison for robbing Heartland Bank and a US Bank branch in Lincoln.