Audrey J. Christensen, 81, of Kearney, died Monday, November 7, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Funeral services will be on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. Pastor Dennis Davenport will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Moses Hill Cemetery near Holdrege. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also 1 hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church or Moses Hill Cemetery.

Audrey was born on August 6, 1941 near Wilcox to Otto B. and Julia E. (Anderson) Mattson. She attended Holdrege High School and was a part of the graduating class of 1959. She later attended Kearney State College where she studied Early Childhood Education. Audrey married Terry D. Christensen on February 8, 1958 in Phelps County. Audrey and Terry lived in York for a number of years prior to moving to Kearney. Audrey provided in-home daycare for many years in York and also Kearney. Additionally, she also worked at the Sugar and Spice Daycare and for Odessa Public Schools. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Kearney. Audrey enjoyed quilting, baking and time spent with family. She especially enjoyed the company of her two dogs, Monie and Macy.

Surviving relatives include her children, Michael and Kimberly Christensen, Kelly and Michelle Christensen and Heather Christensen all of Kearney and Holly and Jason Sandeen of Omaha; grandchildren, Matthew Christensen of Portland, Ore., Caitlin (Peter) Messbarger of Yelm, Wash. and Chase Christensen of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Grayson Messbarger; brother-in-law, Don Ekberg of Holdrege; several other extended family and friends.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Terry; sisters, Dorothy Jean Mattson, Marilyn Young and Gloria Ekberg; brother, Roger Mattson; brother in law, Neil Young.