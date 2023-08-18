GRAND ISLAND -- High-flying thrills and monster machines will entertain audiences in three outdoor events at the Nebraska State Fair.

Admission to all three events is limited, so enthusiasts will need to buy their tickets in advance at StateFair.org. Advance event tickets will include gate admission.

New to the fair this year, the ATV Big Air Tour will provide its brand of thrills at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Anderson Field. Tickets are $21 for adults and $13 for children.

This show delivers incredible stunts and gravity-defying jumps from some of the nation’s best ATV and off-road riders. ATVs, dirt bikes and BMX bikes take flight, performing amazing tricks that make the audience’s hearts race. The ATV Big Air Tour is presented by Country 96.

Returning to the State Fair for a second year, the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull, sponsored by Motoplex of Norfolk, will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Anderson Field. Tickets are $28 for adults and $17 for children.

The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association is the biggest of three sanctioned national pulling associations. With rear tires taller than the average person and engines that shake the ground, the equipment they use looks nothing like your grandpa’s tractor. This event is presented by News Channel Nebraska.

Those attending at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at Anderson Field will get to see the finale of the Nebraska State Fair Demo Derby Point Series. Tickets are $50, driver; $36, pit; $28, adults; and $17, children.

The 10 events that make up the point series began on June 17 in Ravenna. Class events include Limited Weld, Bone Stock and Old School. The Demolition Derby is presented by Rock 101.5.

With the theme of “Whatever Your Flavor,” this year’s Nebraska State Fair is from Aug. 25 through Sept. 4 in Grand Island.