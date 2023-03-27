The York boys soccer team won two of three matchups during the opening week of the season, thanks partly to some strong play in net from senior goalkeeper Austin Phinney. The netminder saved 20 of 24 shots in a season-opening loss at Lexington before recording five saves in five chances during Thursday’s win at Beatrice and preventing eight of nine scoring chances in Saturday’s win over Kearney Catholic. For the week, Phinney went 33 for 38 in save chances (86.8%).

The York Dukes went 1-2 last week when they opened the 2023 high school girls soccer season. York sophomore sweeper Lauryn Mattox was impressive in all three games. She scored the team’s only goal in an 11-1 loss to Class B rated Lexington and at York’s 1-0 win at Beatrice she assisted the winning goal on a corner kick. In a hard fought 2-1 loss to Kearney Catholic she also got the assist on another corner kick in the final seconds. During the Dukes three-game week she accounted for 32 steals on defense.