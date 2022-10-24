Male Athletes of the Week
Trent Neville
Senior, McCool Junction
Clinton Turnbull,
Senior, Centennial
Last Friday the only two medals won by area male athletes at the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships in Kearney at the Kearney Country Club went to seniors Trent Neville of McCool Junction and Clinton Turnbull of Centennial. Neville finished the highest of any McCool Junction athlete at state when he came across the finish line in eighth place with a time of 17:29.40. In the very same race, Centennial’s Turnbull ran a 17:39.00 and grabbed the 13th place medal for the Broncos. Turnbull is the first medal winner from Centennial since 2005.
Female Athlete of the Week
Bren Lemburg
Senior, Cross County
The Cross County Cougars won the Crossroads Conference tournament championship last Tuesday night at the York City Auditorium. Cross County senior Bren Lemburg led the Cougars with 16 kills in the championship game and coupled with the semifinal win over the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves, she finished with 25 kills last week and a .272 hitting percentage. Lemburg also scooped up 23 digs in two matches; had seven ace serves on 44 of 46 serving and also threw in three blocks.