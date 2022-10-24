Athletes of the week

Last Friday the only two medals won by area male athletes at the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships in Kearney at the Kearney Country Club went to seniors Trent Neville of McCool Junction and Clinton Turnbull of Centennial. Neville finished the highest of any McCool Junction athlete at state when he came across the finish line in eighth place with a time of 17:29.40. In the very same race, Centennial’s Turnbull ran a 17:39.00 and grabbed the 13th place medal for the Broncos. Turnbull is the first medal winner from Centennial since 2005.