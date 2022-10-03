Athletes of the Week

Male Athlete of the Week
Trev Peters
Senior, Heartland
Last Friday night Heartland quarterback Trev Peters ran the ball just nine times but finished with 192 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskies steamrolled the Superior Wildcats 76-14. Peters also completed 7 of 11 passes for 131 yards which included a 44-yard scoring toss to fellow senior Tucker Bergen. Peters returned two punts for 81 yards, one of those went for a second quarter touchdown. Peters is averaging 11.3 yards per carry and over 150 yards per game.
Female Athlete of the Week
Cynley Wilkinson
Sophomore, York High School
The York Dukes went 5-1 last week and beat Seward in a top-10 clash Thursday, thanks in large part to sophomore Cynley Wilkinson. Wilkinson hammered a season-high 21 kills against Crete on Tuesday and reached double figures in wins over Seward and Hastings, finishing the week hitting .223 with 64 winners on 165 attempts. The sophomore also racked up six aces, three blocks and 28 digs. On the season, Wilkinson’s hitting .213 with 205 kills, 26 aces, 16 blocks and 139 digs.