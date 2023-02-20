One year after becoming the fourth state wrestling champ in school history, Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann saved the best for last during his senior year. Schademann won all four matches at state, capping a perfect 55-0 season with an 11-5 decision over Bishop Neumann’s Cade Lierman in the finals at 138, the senior’s 200th career win. Schademann hangs up the singlet with a 200-18 career record and is the first two-time champ in program history. His efforts also helped the Panthers finish third in the team race, their best-ever finish at state.

Cross County junior Shyanne Anderson raised her season average last week to 14.1 points per game with two solid offensive outings during the C2-8 subdistrict at Cross County. Last Tuesday night she scorched the Aquinas Monarchs for 30 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the field, 3 of 6 on 3-pointers and 7 of 11 at the free throw line. In the subdistrict final she scored six fourth quarter points, 19 overall and she was 3 of 4 from 3-point range as the Cougars came from behind to top Centennial. She grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out eight assists in the two wins. The Cougars are 21-4 on the year.