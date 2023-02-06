Male Athlete of the Week
Carson McDonald
Freshman, McCool Junction
The McCool Junction Mustangs picked up a pair of victories last week to improve to 12-6 on the year. In the win over the East Butler Tigers last Tuesday night, McCool freshman Carson McDonald scored 16 points and in the upset road win at D2 No. 10 Nebraska Lutheran he put up 25 points. Over the two games he was 14 of 26 from the field for 54% and he knocked down 8 of 17 3-point attempts for 47%. He is currently the team leader in scoring at 12.5 points per game and shooting 44% from the field.
Female Athletes of the Week
Addison Cotton
Senior, York
People are also reading…
Annsley Vernon
Senior, York
Sarah Turner
Freshman, Fillmore Central
During their first year fielding a girls wrestling team, both the York Dukes and Fillmore Central Panthers will be represented in Omaha at the state tournament. On Saturday, York senior Addison Cotton punched a state ticket with a district title at 145 pounds, sweeping through the field with four pins. The Panthers’ Sarah Turner also claimed a district championship at 115 pounds, defeating each of her four opponents via the pin. York finished one win shy of another district champ at 190 pounds, but senior Annsley Vernon still clinched a berth in Omaha with a 3-1 record and a silver medal.