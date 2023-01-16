 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Athletes of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0

Male Athlete of the Week

Carter Urkoski

Freshman, High Plains

Carter Urkoski continued what has been a breakout freshman season this past week with a pair of double-doubles. Urkoski poured in 34 points on 14 of 20 shooting and pulled down 22 rebounds in a win over Palmer and followed that up with 16 points and nine boards Thursday at Nebraska Lutheran. On Friday, he broke the school’s single-game scoring record with a 35-point, 12-board double-double in a win over Dorchester. For the week, Urkoski notched 85 points, 43 rebounds, 12 blocks and 12 steals across three games as the Storm went 2-1.

Female Athlete of the Week

Lily Otte

Senior, Nebraska Lutheran

People are also reading…

During the Nebraska Lutheran Knights’ three-game week and a 2-1 record, senior Lily Otte was the offensive leader. She averaged 19 points per game and knocked down 8 of 19 3-point attempts. Against the East Butler Tigers she went 5 of 10 on 3-pointers, scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the first of back-to-back double-doubles for the senior. In the win over High Plains she had 16 points and 11 rebounds and in the loss to Shelby-Rising City she scored nine points and added six rebounds. Otte is averaging right at 14 points per game and nearly six rebounds per game. She has made 18 3-pointers this year.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lloyd Rodenbur, Jr.

Lloyd Rodenbur, Jr.

Lloyd Harold Rodenbur Jr. died on January 4, 2023, at the age of 60. He was also known as “Boog” to some and as “Junior” to others. Lloyd was …

Michael Rush

Michael Rush

Michael Joseph Rush, age 59 of York, died Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Lincoln surrounded by family. He was born on October 5, 1963 to Ephraim…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News