CENTRAL CITY – The first girls outdoor track competition of the 2023 spring sports season took place for both High Plains and Cross County at the Merrick County invite in Central City at Preferred Popcorn Field.

The early season meet did not include team scoring and the weather even cooperated enough for all 17 events to be staged.

Teams competing in the meet included: Cedar Bluffs, Central City, Cross County, Elba, Fullerton, High Plains, Mead, Nebraska Christian, Palmer, Twin River and Wood River.

The local girls had a rough day in their first outdoor outing as neither Cross County nor High Plains produced an event winner.

In the field events the top effort went to Cross County’s Lilly Peterson in the discus with a second place and right behind her with the Storm’s overall top place on the day was Emily Ackerson in third in the discus.

The discus was a hot spot for the both teams as freshman Ema Dickey took fourth.

The Cougars had two place in the triple jump with Sara Forsberg fifth and Lindee Kelley in sixth.

Cross County took sixth in the pole vault with senior Kylee Krol clearing 7-6.

Field Events

Pole Vault: 1.Ellie Morgan, WR 8-6; 6.Kylee Krol, CC 7-6.

Shot Put: 1.Courtney Dimmitt, WR 33-1

Long Jump: 1.Sheridan Falk, NC 16-6 ½

High Jump: 1.Sheridan Falk, NC 4-10

Triple Jump: 1.Taytum Perdew, NC 34-10 ½; 4.Sarah Forsberg, CC 31-6 ¾; 5.Lindee Kelley, CC 31-6 ¼.

Discus: 1.Hananiah Peters, NC 104-03; 2.Lilly Peterson, CC 101-11; 3.Emily Ackerson, HP 94-04; 4.Ema Dickey, CC 92-02

Running Events

4x100 Relay: 1.Wood River 55.19; 6. Cross County 57.52 (Ema Dickey, Shyenne Krol, Tierney Schoch, Sarah Forsberg).

4x400 Relay: 1.Nebraska Christian 4:29.45; 5.Cross County 4:46.86; 6. High Plains 4:53.47. Relay members names were not provided.

4x800 Relay: 1.Nebraska Christian, 10:55.56; 3.Cross County 12:17.32 (Ellasyn Pinkelman, Kaleena Nuttelman, Naima Ramirez, Cheyenne Watts)

100 meter hurdles: 1.Addy Sweeney, CB 18.38

300 meter hurdles: 1.Sheridan Falk, NC 51.54; 4.Lucy Berggren, CC 59.13; 6.Esperanza Lesiak, HP 1:01.26

100 meters: 1.Macie Peters, WR 14.05; 5.Ema Dickey, CC 14.49.

200: 1.Macie Peters, WR 28.37

400: 1.Elaina McHargue, CC 1:04.84; 5.Lindee Kelley, CC 1:08.50; 6.Lilly Peterson, CC 1:08.83

800: 1.Julianna Maxfield, FUL 2:33.05

1600: 1.Julianna Maxfield, FUL 5:48.71; 4.Ellasyn Pinkelman, CC 6:23.69

3200: 1.Hannah Swanson, NC 12:37.77; 4.Peyton Hoffman, HP 14:15.76