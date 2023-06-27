Megan Wright picked up the win against Albion, allowing four runs — two earned — on three hits and two walks with a career-high 10 Ks in four innings. Wright also hit her first career grand slam in the second inning.
CHRISTIAN HORN PHOTOS, NEWS-TIMES
Sierra Rasmussen collected two hits and drove in a run during the Fusion's 9-4 win over Albion on Saturday at the York Midsummer Softball Blast.
York shortstop Zoey Cornett makes a catch on this pop fly during the fourth inning of Saturday's win over Albion. It was one of two York outs not recorded via the strikeout in a 9-4 victory.
