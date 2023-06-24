Jun 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 The Living Water rescue Mission is a ministry that provides food, shelter and guidance to the community. BRANDON WARNKE, NEWS-TIMES Living Water rescue Mission teed off its 13th annual golf tournament on Friday at York Country Club. NAOMY SNIDER, NEWS-TIMES Related to this story Most Popular York City Council hears about raccoon infestation Judy Thomas told the council a raccoon infestation has been a health and safety concern for some time. Richard ‘Dick’ Ellis Richard “Dick” Eugene Ellis age 91, of York, died Sunday June 18, 2023 at Lincoln. He was born December 21, 1931 to Clinton and Margaret (Bagg… Stuckey, Richert named York News-Times Athletes of the Year YORK – This year marks the 18th year the York News-Times has presented its annual Male and Female Athlete of the Year Awards. The awards were … Carol Heng Carol Heng, age 87, of York, died Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Omaha. Services are pending with Metz Mortuary in York. James McLean James Howard McLean, age 87, of Stromsburg, passed away June 17, 2023 at his home in Stromsburg.