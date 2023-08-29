Aug 29, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Derek Dauel's Billie's Grilled Cheese food wagon has been a hit in York and surrounding communities since its inception earlier this year. DAVE SJUTS PHOTOS Seth Carter started his Carter & Co. Appliance Repair business just a couple of months ago and is already looking for a larger space from which to operate. Related to this story Most Popular Ex-etiquette: Remind mom that you moved on Q: My second husband, Miguel, and I are divorced, and I am getting married again. Although we never had kids together, he is the only father f… Bobcats’ second-half domination fuels season-opening upset of Clarkson/Leigh Breckan Schluter and Mikey Bartu combined for 308 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns as EMF opened the season with a statement win, upse… Fusion Softball to induct 10 members into Hall of Fame YORK – On Saturday, August 26, just before the start of the York Dukes’ softball quad tournament at the York Ballpark Complex at around 9:30 a… York Softball to induct 10 members in inaugural Hall of Fame class On Saturday morning, the York Fusion softball program will induct 10 members into its inaugural Hall of Fame class. Two women killed in northeast Nebraska crash identified Two women who died last week when their minivan rear-ended a tractor in northeast Nebraska have been identified.