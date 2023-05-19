York senior Kelly Erwin unleashes her best throw of the day a toss of 38-7 ¼ which had her in the lead going to the third flight. Erwin would finish with an eighth place medal for the Dukes
KEN KUSH PHOTOS, NEWS-TIMES
York junior Hudson Holoch clears the pole vault bar at 13-0 on his third try during the Class B State Championships at Omaha Burke Stadium. Holoch would go on to set a personal best of 13-6 and place ninth in the event.
Just before the start of the 1600 meter final, all 24 runners huddled near the finish line for about two minutes which drew a round of applause from the crowd.
Just before his third jump at 13-6, York head pole vault coach Randy Johnson visits with Hudson Holoch and goes over with the junior what he needs to do.
