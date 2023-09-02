Eli Nething smashes a volley at the net for a point Thursday afternoon at the York tri while doubles partner Wyatt Gartner looks on. The Dukes dropped both matches, falling 5-0 to Lexington and 4-1 to GICC
CHRISTIAN HORN, NEWS-TIMES
John Hartley had York's only win Thursday, as he took a 6-2, 6-1 win GICC at lead singles in the second of the Dukes' two triangular matches.
“With Adopt A Pet and the library, I don’t want them to get increases, I think we should decrease them. These are things we can live without,"…
Eli Nething smashes a volley at the net for a point Thursday afternoon at the York tri while doubles partner Wyatt Gartner looks on. The Dukes dropped both matches, falling 5-0 to Lexington and 4-1 to GICC