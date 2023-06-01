Jun 1, 2023 45 min ago 0 1 of 2 Fusion second baseman Sierra Rasmussen collected a pair of infield singles as part of a two-hit day for York in a 15-3 loss to Central City. She also scored one of the team's three runs. CHRISTIAN HORN PHOTOS, NEWS-TIMES York catcher Kynli Combs picks up a dropped third strike and fires to first in time to record the final out in the top of the first during Wednesday's 15-3 loss to Central City. Related to this story Most Popular Nearly 1,200 educators leaving their jobs in Omaha-area school districts Last year, nearly 1,400 teachers left their positions in Omaha-area school districts. This year, fewer teachers appear to be leaving but it's … Shatel: Nebraska's Ted Carter talks NIL, Big Ten, Matt Rhule and Top Gun He’s flown over 100 combat missions, became superintendent of the Naval Academy, played college hockey and is heavily involved in NCAA matters… Tractor tire explodes, killing 38-year-old Nebraska man The Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the man died of his injuries after a tractor tire he was working on exploded. Cut cable leaves Spectrum customers without service York customers, including the News-Times office, were affected. Family of trans youth considering leaving Nebraska for states that feel safer With the passage of LB574, the puberty blockers and hormone therapy Nola Rhea has been taking since she began her transition more than two yea…