Ellie Peterson, the fifth-place medalist at state last season, has been even better for the Dukes during her junior year. The state tournament's No. 5 seed, Peterson went 29-3 despite playing seven of the tournament's top 12 seeds.
CHRISTIAN HORN, NEWS-TIMES FILE PHOTOS
Sophomore Zoey Cornett, shown here in action at York's host invite on May 6, teamed with junior Megan Wright to go 1711 at No. 2 doubles en route to the No. 11 seed. The duo will make their state debuts against Cornerstone Christian on Thursday morning.
Seniors Mayah Colle (pictured) and Tina Hallisey won 14 of 19 matches at lead doubles this spring. They'll begin their state tournament run against Ogallala on Thursday at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.
“We lie, we pretend and we hide the truth with selective facts on positive things occurring around the school, instead of being honest and add…
Ellie Peterson, the fifth-place medalist at state last season, has been even better for the Dukes during her junior year. The state tournament's No. 5 seed, Peterson went 29-3 despite playing seven of the tournament's top 12 seeds.
Sophomore Zoey Cornett, shown here in action at York's host invite on May 6, teamed with junior Megan Wright to go 1711 at No. 2 doubles en route to the No. 11 seed. The duo will make their state debuts against Cornerstone Christian on Thursday morning.
Seniors Mayah Colle (pictured) and Tina Hallisey won 14 of 19 matches at lead doubles this spring. They'll begin their state tournament run against Ogallala on Thursday at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.