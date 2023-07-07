York starting pitcher Trey Richert went deep into Wednesday night's game working six innings and throwing 88 pitches in the 3-2 win over the Valparaiso Post 317 Seniors. He also had two hits in the game.
KEN KUSH PHOTOS, YORK NEWS-TIMES
In the bottom of the second, York's Trevor Vodicka rips a single to left field the first of his two hits in the York Cornerstone Senior Kings 3-2 win over Valparaiso at Levitt Stadium.
