exeter-milligan/ Friend bobcat Keltyn Kirchoff was the team's top runner at the beatrice XC invite this past weekend in beatrice. Kirchoff placed 67th out of 147 runners.
KEN KUSH PHOTOS, NEWS-TIMES
Exeter-milligan/Friend's only varsity girl's runner is Kyler sladek. she competed in her second-ever 5K race at the beatrice invite on saturday. Here she competes in the mcCool Junction season opener, a 3K race to open the year.
Exeter-milligan/Friend's only varsity girl's runner is Kyler sladek. she competed in her second-ever 5K race at the beatrice invite on saturday. Here she competes in the mcCool Junction season opener, a 3K race to open the year.