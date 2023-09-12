York senior Kassidy Stuckey heads down the hill just off the number one fairway at Poco Creek Golf Course in aurora. Stuckey won her fourth consecutive aurora invite title on Friday and the York girls won the team title.
KEN KUSH PHOTOS, NEWS-TIMES
York junior Sergio Rodriguez and sophomore Cater Jacobsen run together in the early portion of the aurora cross country invite on Friday. Jacobsen just missed a medal finishing in 16th, while Rodriguez crossed the finish line in 24th.
Senior Emory Conrad (752) and sophomore Naomi Renner (761) make the turn on the No. 3 fairway at the aurora cross country invite on Friday. Renner took fourth and Conrad 12th as the dukes won the team title.
Collins Aerospace's Ram Air Turbine Hub advanced to the third round (top eight) of the contest. Voting for the final four continues through Sept. 10.
York senior Kassidy Stuckey heads down the hill just off the number one fairway at Poco Creek Golf Course in aurora. Stuckey won her fourth consecutive aurora invite title on Friday and the York girls won the team title.
York junior Sergio Rodriguez and sophomore Cater Jacobsen run together in the early portion of the aurora cross country invite on Friday. Jacobsen just missed a medal finishing in 16th, while Rodriguez crossed the finish line in 24th.
Senior Emory Conrad (752) and sophomore Naomi Renner (761) make the turn on the No. 3 fairway at the aurora cross country invite on Friday. Renner took fourth and Conrad 12th as the dukes won the team title.