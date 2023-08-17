Retired Lt. Col. Mary L. Carlson of Omaha displays a handmade map showing the locations of Blue Star Memorial Markers in Nebraska. The former Army nurse — a Vietnam and Gulf War veteran — raised $5,600 to restore seven of the oldest 14 markers honoring the state's veterans. She is the Blue Star representative for the Federated Garden Clubs of Nebraska, which oversaw the installation of the markers as far back as 1950.