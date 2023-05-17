Pictured is the family and supporters of Brett and Jill Speece who have raised over $40,000 to sponsor the swing set in memory of their son Isaac who passed after a wheelchair accident in 2020. Brett said, "I don't want people to forget that there are some kids that aren't here today, but are the inspiration for this playground. although it is a happy day, I want this day to be a reminder that there are some kids that we are missing and we don't want to lose sight of how they also made this happen."