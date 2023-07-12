Jul 12, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 A corn bin southwest of Waco was left dented from Monday's hail storm. The storm tipped semis at the Akal Travel center in Waco late Monday evening The view of Gary Bredenkamp's corn field southwest of Waco, left with a sea of ripped stalks from the hail storm. NAOMY SNIDER PHOTOS, NEWS-TIMES Related to this story Most Popular Great-great-grandchild of Rose Blumkin carries on family legacy at Nebraska Furniture Mart The family legacy continues at Nebraska Furniture Mart as Rose Blumkin’s great-great-grandson prepares to hit the sales floor. Arrival of large-scale solar projects in Nebraska met with resistance Where some landowners see opportunity, even necessity, other rural residents see betrayal. And it has sparked a backlash, resulting in a lawsu… Man accused of sexually assaulting disabled York woman A Bradshaw man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree sexual assault and abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult on Wednesday morning, accordin… Cheetah cubs arrive at Lincoln Children's Zoo The Lincoln Children’s Zoo announced the welcome of two new furry friends. Two female cheetah cubs arrived in Lincoln on June 19 at 6 weeks old. Cheryl Thomas-Miller April 20, 1945 – July 4, 2023