YORK — The 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska Army National Guard is stopping in York as one of its locations for it's 2023 Summer Tour! The concert is completely FREE and no ticket is required. Please come out and support our service members on Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. This concert will take place at the York County Courthouse. Bring your chair/blanket and enjoy! If inclement weather takes place that day it will be moved to the Yorkshire Playhouse.