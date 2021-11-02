Area team schedules for state football, volleyball

YORK – There are two area volleyball teams and two area football teams still alive in their respective classes.
STATE VOLLEYBALL- Wednesday Nov. 3 through Saturday Nov. 6
The 2021 State Volleyball Tournament opens Wednesday with first round games in Class B, Class C-1 and Class A all at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In Class B the 4 seed York Dukes (26-9) will take on the No. 5 seed Elkhorn North Wolves (21-11) at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the north court.
The winner of this game will play at 5 p.m. on Friday, with the Class B state finals set for Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.
On Thursday, Classes D2, D1 and C1 will have their first round games also all of these being played at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In Class D2 at 9 a.m. on Thursday, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves (20-10), the No. 8 seed, will face the No. 1 seed and 32-2 Falls City Sacred Irish on the north court.
The winner of this game will play at 9 a.m. on Friday. The Class D2 State Championship game is first in the docket for Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Sports Center.
STATE FOOTBALL- Friday, November 5
The State Football Playoffs resume with quarterfinal games in all the classes.
The McCool Junction Mustangs (8-1), rated as the No. 7 team in the Omaha World-Herald will host the No. 4 Spalding Academy Shamrocks (8-1) at 6 p.m. in McCool Junction.
A McCool Junction win will set them up for a road game to either No. 1 Potter-Dix in Potter or at Lincoln Parkview Christian, the No. 8 seed.
In Class D1, the 9-1 Cross County Cougars, rated as the No. 3 team in the class, will host the No. 2 seed and No. 4 ranked Lourdes Central Catholic Knights (10-0) in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Cross County High School.
A Cross County win would have them either hosting Perkins County or on the road at No. 6 Hitchcock County for a berth in the D1 finals.