Area Legion teams lined up for district tourneys

FAIRBURY - The summer baseball season is quickly winding down and starting this Friday area teams will look to keep their seasons alive.

The York Cornerstone Senior Kings head to the southeast corner of Nebraska in Fairbury on Friday to open play in the Class B Area 1 District against Fairfield at 2 p.m.

The Class C Area 4 Tournament gets underway in Geneva with action heating up at 2 p.m. and local teams Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg (SOS) taking on Utica/Beaver-Crossing/Friend in a 5 p.m. start.

B-1 at Fairbury- July 23-27

Teams/seeding: (1) Hickman/Norris; (2) Fairbury; 3.Beatrice; (4) Fairfield; (5) York); (6) Aurora; (7) Crete.

Hickman/Norris earns a first round bye and gets the winner of the Fairfield-York game at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Other first round games include; Beatrice-Aurora at 5 p.m. and Crete-Fairbury at 8 p.m.

The winner of the district will join the rest of the Class B field in Crete starting Saturday, July 31.

C-4 at Geneva- July 23-27

Teams/seeding: (1) Sutton; (2) Wilber; (3) SOS; (4) UBCF; (5) Wymore; (6) Geneva.