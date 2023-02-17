OMAHA – Friday night was semifinal night on the second day of the NSAA State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center, and area grapplers took center stage as they aimed to punch a ticket to the finals.

Cross County/Osceola’s lone qualifier, Devin Nuttelman, took on undefeated Zaiyahn Ornelas of Wilber-Clatonia and came up shy of the win as Ornelas claimed victory by pin at 4:46. Nuttelman is still guaranteed to medal and will wrestle this morning to determine whether he is competing for third or fifth.

In the third round of consolation, Fillmore Central senior Travis Meyer claimed a win via disqualification over David City’s Brittin Valentine and will also wrestle for a medal Saturday morning. Meyer can place as high as third.

The Panthers’ Alexander Schademann remained unblemished this year, as the senior pinned Central City’s Brandon Fye in 4:51 during the semifinals at 138. Schademann won gold last year and will look to cap his prep career with a second consecutive title and undefeated season Saturday night.

York freshman Emmitt Dirks rebounded from Thursday’s quarterfinals with a win Friday afternoon to set up a showdown with Ogallala’s Cole Stokey and pulled out a narrow 4-3 decision to guarantee a spot at the podium in the 126-pound bracket. Dirks will wrestle twice Saturday and can place third with two wins.

The rest of the wrestling was still in action at deadline. The final recap of the state tournament will run in Tuesday’s paper.