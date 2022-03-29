 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area boys win all-state hoops acclaim

  • 0

YORK – No area boys basketball teams reached Lincoln for the state tournament, but many area athletes still earned honorable mention recognition on the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star all-state basketball teams. A total of 21 area athletes earned honorable mention in the Journal Star, while the World-Herald selected 23 athletes.

Class B

York – Garrett Ivey, Ryan Seevers, Austin Phinney

Class C-1

Centennial – Jake Bargen, Maj Nisly, Lane Zimmer, Lance Haberman

Fillmore Central – Isaiah Lauby, Keegan Theobald

Class C-2

Cross County – Cory Hollinger, Carter Seim, Haiden Hild, Shayden Lundstrom

Heartland – Trev Peters, Trajan Arbuck, Kale Wetjen, Jacob Regier (Journal Star only)

Class D-1

High Plains – Lane Urkoski (World-Herald only)

People are also reading…

McCool Junction – Mapieu Kuochinin (World-Herald only)

Class D-2

Exeter-Milligan – Kole Svec, Marcus Krupicka, Peyton Pribyl

Nebraska Lutheran – Trey Richert, Trevor Hueske (World-Herald only)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News