Area boys win all-state hoops acclaim

YORK – No area boys basketball teams reached Lincoln for the state tournament, but many area athletes still earned honorable mention recognition on the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star all-state basketball teams. A total of 21 area athletes earned honorable mention in the Journal Star, while the World-Herald selected 23 athletes.
Class B
York – Garrett Ivey, Ryan Seevers, Austin Phinney
Class C-1
Centennial – Jake Bargen, Maj Nisly, Lane Zimmer, Lance Haberman
Fillmore Central – Isaiah Lauby, Keegan Theobald
Class C-2
Cross County – Cory Hollinger, Carter Seim, Haiden Hild, Shayden Lundstrom
Heartland – Trev Peters, Trajan Arbuck, Kale Wetjen, Jacob Regier (Journal Star only)
Class D-1
High Plains – Lane Urkoski (World-Herald only)
McCool Junction – Mapieu Kuochinin (World-Herald only)
Class D-2
Exeter-Milligan – Kole Svec, Marcus Krupicka, Peyton Pribyl
Nebraska Lutheran – Trey Richert, Trevor Hueske (World-Herald only)