HENDERSON -- Fall and the upcoming 2023 Henderson Heritage Day are in the air! Take a step back in time at the annual Heritage Day on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy a wide array of ethnic foods, demonstrations, and activities for young and old alike.

Old-fashioned laundry day, corn shelling, hands-on rope making, and butter making are all interactive activities for everyone to give a try. Other handwork demonstrations include quilting, crocheting, embroidery, and rug weaving.

Heritage Day has no admission charge, with the entire park open for viewing. Live traditional gospel music will be performed by Dave Ehly in the country church from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Head over to the farmhouse and the Immigrant House in the morning to enjoy some old-fashioned music playing on the pump organs.

Professor Larry Roberts will be conducting country school from 9 to 10 a.m. All children are invited to pop into the schoolhouse at 9 a.m. to participate in the lessons. Following Country School, Professor Roberts will be offering hands-on glass etching in the agriculture building.

Ethnic foods available will be zwieback, New Year’s cookies, raisin shnetya, sour cream cookies, apple prieshka, bologna, cheese, and ham sandwiches. Traditional waffles and white cream sauce will be freshly cooked onsite and available for purchase, as well as freshly pressed apple cider. To top it off, visit the East Side Cafe and enjoy a root beer float while strolling down the sidewalk lined with antique tractors!

The Visitors’ Center will be offering frozen cinnamon and caramel rolls and frozen verenike meals with ham gravy to take home to enjoy. Don’t forget to watch the sausage stuffing demonstrations, offering cracklings, lard, and spare ribs for purchase.

Heritage Day will be hosting professional artist Ian Huebert this year. As an illustrator and printmaker, Ian’s art show will feature some of his original works of art.

If you are interested in genealogy, the General Store will be open for viewing the Heritage Park’s entire collection of genealogies and gift shop items. Volunteers will be on hand for assistance using the GRANDMA Genealogy computer program.

Golf carts will be available for those needing help getting around the Heritage Park. The park is located 1 ½ miles south of the Henderson I-80 Exit #342 on spur 93A. For more information, contact Suzanne at 402-723-4252. Make sure to mark your calendars because there is always something for everyone to enjoy during Heritage Day!