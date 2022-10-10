Annual “Girl’s Only” Quiz Bowl held in Seward

SEWARD -- The statewide, annual “Girl’s Only” Quiz Bowl was held in Seward at the Seward Civic Center on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in an all-day quiz bowl competition from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event is annually sponsored by the GFWC Nebraska Federation of Women’s Club’s to showcase high school girls in a competitive academic “general knowledge” competition. High schools were invited statewide to share in this event and 46 teams entered this year’s contest.

The day began with a “Round Robin” tourney, where each team was guaranteed three rounds of quiz bowl contest competition to “warm the teams up” with practice rounds and determine the seeding placement for the afternoon’s single elimination tourney. The teams were divided into three divisions, based on school size by the NSAA numbers with Small, Medium and Large schools in competition.

The afternoon contest featured a bracketed contest, with teams seeded to play in a single elimination contest for first, second, third and fourth place. There were 46 teams and contests were held in eight rooms throughout the Civic Center. The first place teams won a trophy and individual team medals and the runner-up team won a trophy-donated by the GFWC NFWC.

The winners of the contests included…

Large School Division: First Place-Elkhorn South A-Coach Abby Cleary, Second Place- Elkhorn South B-Coach Abby Cleary, Third Place-Gretna A-Coach Rick Arch, Fourth Place-Elkhorn North-Coach Melissa Peterson.

Medium School Division: First Place-Cross County-Coach Johanna Nielsen, Central City A-Coach Brandon Wright, Third Place-West Point-Beemer-Coach Nancy Guenther, Fourth Place-Logan Magnolia (Iowa)-Coach Kathie Foreman.

Small School Division: First Place-Nebraska Lutheran B-Coach Tutor Hannah Zabel, Second Place-Humphrey-Coach Mitzi Luedtke, Third Place-East Butler-Coach Andrew Wood, Fourth Place- Fullerton A-Laura Sabata.

Volunteers for the tourney included the reader/judges for each room-Sue Imig, Nancy Schulz, Pat Ohlmann, Bonnie Kruse, Pam Frank and Clark Kolterman-all from Seward, Nancy Meyer from Geneva and Kathy Wilcox from Crete. Karen Crandall – the State NFWC President from Papillion served as the host for the day, assisted by Jean Kolterman-local GFWC coordinator of the tourney. Riley Nuttleman served as the Quiz Bowl Master and Clark Kolterman was the tourney manager. Erin Wiseman coordinated the Civic Center faciltities.

The schools attending included Columbus Scotus, Cross County, Shelby/Rising City, McCool Junction, Exeter/Milligan, Central City, York, Seward, Howells/Dodge, Oakland/Craig, Sandy Creek, Tri-County, Heartland-Henderson, Logan Magnolia (Iowa), Norris, Fullerton, Fillmore Central, Gretna, Dorchester, Ralston, Elkhorn High, Elkhorn South, Elkhorn North, East Butler, Nebraska Lutheran of Waco, Humphrey, Centennial in Utica, Thayer Central, Bennington, West Point/Beemer and Kearney Catholic.

The next area quiz bowl is the AMI Nebraska Mother’s Club’s State Middle School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, November 9th at the Civic Center and five quiz bowls are scheduled in Seward next spring as well! For more information contact Clark.Kolterman@sewardschools.org.