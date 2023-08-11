YORK – Delores Zavodny will be turning 95 on August 20. Please help celebrate this milestone by sending greetings to: 2600 N. Lincoln Ave., Hearthston #601, York, NE, 68467.
BIRTHDAY
Zavodny
