Weldon

Dusty and Jennifer (Hornbacher) Weldon, of York, are the parents of a son, Carter James Weldon, born at 10:33 a.m. on July 11, 2023 at York Ge…

Hafer

Derek and Nicole Hafer, of Fairmont, are the parents of a daughter, Brexley Ann Hafer, born at 3:07 a.m. on June 3, 2023 at Mary Lanning Hospi…

Nienhueser

Josh and Erin (Blum) Nienhueser, of Henderson, are the parents of a daughter, Josie Rae Nienhueser, born at 3:47 p.m. on July 31, 2023 at Hend…

Stell

Cole Stell and Belinda Messimer, both of York, are the parents of a daughter, Delilah Blair Stell, born at 7:50 a.m. on July 19, 2023 at York …